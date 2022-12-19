Litigation Surge - California | Privacy

Law.com Radar detected a flurry of privacy lawsuits last week in California. At least nine federal privacy class actions were initiated, well above the typical weekly average. Peloton, Coach, Sherwin-Williams and The Atlantic were accused of violating the Video Privacy Protection Act by sharing website users' viewing habits with Facebook through a tracking pixel. Meanwhile, Kaspersky Lab, Concentrix, Quest Diagnostics and Volvo were sued for allegedly informing data analytics companies about website users' keystrokes, clicks and chat communications in violation of the California Invasion of Privacy Act. Who's bringing the heat? Most suits were brought by Pacific Trial Attorneys, the Swigart Law Group and the Law Office of Daniel G. Shay.

Internet & Social Media

December 19, 2022, 2:15 PM