Litigation Surge - Energy | Hawaiian Electric Industries | L...

Hawaiian Electric and Maui Electric removed a wave of lawsuits to Hawaii District Court on Tuesday. The companies removed at least 69 cases filed on behalf of homeowners, businesses and other parties affected by the Aug. 2023 Lahaina Fire, which destroyed the town of Lahaina and killed over 100 people; according to the complaints, the fire was caused by a spark from the defendants' power lines. The defendants invoked the Multiparty, Multiforum, Trial Jurisdiction Act as the basis for removal and indicated that they'll seek to consolidate all the cases. Who's on defense? Hawaiian Electric and Maui Electric are backed by Munger Tolles & Olson and Cox Fricke LLP.

December 06, 2023, 12:38 PM

