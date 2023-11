News From Law.com

The Buffalo Bills have filled their legal-chief vacancy by plucking a 35-year veteran from one of the city's largest law firms to fill the role. Terrence Gilbride—who specializes in commercial real estate at Hodgson Russ, where he has spent his entire legal career—has joined the National Football League franchise as chief legal officer and senior vice president.

