A Stamford, Connecticut, jury produced a verdict in favor of the defendant, the city of Stamford, in a slip-and-fall case, under a law protecting municipalities. Daniel Young, the plaintiff, slipped and fell on ice outside an elementary school, and suffered various injuries leading to a back-fusion surgery. He incurred more than $500,000 in medical expenses, according to the court record.

January 03, 2024, 11:46 AM

