Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Kraft Heinz | Law.com Rad...

Litigation Surge - Class Actions | Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz was slapped with a flurry of consumer class actions in November. The company saw a trio of lawsuits relating to popular food items like Velveeta mac and cheese cups, Capri Sun juice pouches and Crystal Light water enhancers. One suit alleges that Velveeta cups take longer to microwave than advertised, while another suit accuses the company of omitting 'artificial flavor' disclosures from its Crystal Light packaging. Kraft Heinz was also hit with claims that Capri Sun contains harmful levels of PFAs. Who's bringing the heat? The suits are backed by Milberg Coleman, the Sultzer Law Group, Sheehan & Associates, the Wright Law Office, Glancy Prongay & Murray and the Elliot Law Office.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

December 06, 2022, 5:47 PM