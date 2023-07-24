New Suit - Insurance

Selective subsidiary Mesa Underwriters Specialty Insurance Co. was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Monday in New York Eastern District Court. The court case was brought by Chartwell Law Offices on behalf of 345 Pas Holding LLC, Deerfield Management Company and Newgrange Construction Co. The suit seeks a declaration that the defendant has a duty to indemnify the plaintiffs in an underlying personal injury dispute. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-05567, 345 Pas Holding LLC et al v. Mesa Underwriters Specialty Insurance Company.

July 24, 2023, 11:01 AM

