Litigation Surge - Securities | Commodity Futures Trading Co...

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission launched a storm of enforcement actions last month. Nearly 10 federal lawsuits were filed by the agency, all of which accuse companies and individuals of either misrepresenting market conditions and professional expertise to obtain investment funds, making Ponzi-like payments of new funds to earlier investors or manipulating the market through 'spoofing.' Of note, the agency cracked down especially hard on the foreign exchange or 'forex' sector, which accounted for nearly half the lawsuits; most of the other suits targeted the Bitcoin and precious metal sectors.

October 13, 2023, 12:56 PM

