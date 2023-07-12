Litigation Trend - Health Care | Class Actions | Law.com Rad...

Litigation Trend - Health Care | Class Actions

Major health care companies are seeing a rise in class actions. At least 15 federal class actions were filed against Fortune 500 health care companies last month, twice the typical monthly average and continuing an upward trend which stretches back at least 11 months. Roughly half the suits filed in June are data breach cases against Aetna and Community Health Systems brought on behalf of patients and employees whose personal information was allegedly compromised in cyberattacks. Also, Tenet Healthcare and Labcorp are accused of sharing patients' private info with third parties through tracking pixels on their websites, and Quest Diagnostics was slapped with a pair of wage-and-hour class actions.

July 12, 2023, 2:45 PM

