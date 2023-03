Litigation Surge - Washington | Trademark

Trademark cases skyrocketed in Washington last week as smoking and vaping company GS Holistic continues an aggressive anti-counterfeiting campaign. Nearly 20 lawsuits were filed, the vast majority of which target smoke shops for allegedly selling counterfeit versions of GS Holistic's gravity bongs and other smoking accessories. The company has launched similar waves of litigation in California, Florida and Illinois. The Washington suits are backed by Virgo Law.

Cannabis

March 15, 2023, 1:17 PM