New Suit - Contract

PNC Bank was hit with a landlord-tenant lawsuit on Tuesday in Ohio Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Thomas H. Bergman & Associates on behalf of 3385 Newmark Drive LLC, accuses the defendant of failing to pay rent and neglecting to keep the premises in good condition. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00671, 3385 Newmark Drive LLC v. PNC Bank N.A.