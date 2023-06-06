Litigation Surge - Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath | Wells Far...

Litigation Surge - Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath | Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo launched a barrage of contract cases against its own correspondent lenders last month with the backing of Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath. At least seven federal contract suits were filed by the law firm in May, five of which target lenders that sold residential mortgages to Wells Fargo from various cities. According to the suits, certain mortgages are defective based on missing documentation or other issues, and therefore the lenders are required to pay the outstanding loan balances to Wells Fargo. The suits collectively seek more than $3.6 million from the five lenders, plus costs and attorneys' fees.

Banking & Financial Services

June 06, 2023, 5:37 PM

