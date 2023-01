Litigation Surge - California | Strike 3 Holdings

There was a swarm of copyright lawsuits in California last week launched by adult film company Strike 3 Holdings, a serial plaintiff known for its boilerplate infringement suits against 'John Doe' defendants. The company filed 57 new federal cases in California last week, nearly five times the typical weekly average. The suits are backed by Century City-based media attorney Lincoln Bandlow.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

January 24, 2023, 4:25 PM