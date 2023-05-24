New Suit - Architecture Malpractice

Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young filed a professional malpractice lawsuit Wednesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court on behalf of single-purpose entity 335 Righters Ferry Road LP. The suit targets Minno & Wasko Architects and Planners LLC and Moore Consulting Engineers LLC for allegedly incorporating errors in their HVAC system design for the plaintiff’s apartment building, causing damages to the property. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01963, 335 Righters Ferry Road LP v. Minno & Wasko Architects and Planners, PC.

Real Estate

May 24, 2023, 11:58 AM

Plaintiffs

335 Righters Ferry Road LP

Plaintiffs

Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young

defendants

Minno & Wasko Architects and Planners, PC

nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property