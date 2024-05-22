Litigation Surge - Insurance | Labor & Employment | Law.com ...

Litigation Surge - Insurance | Labor & Employment

Major insurers were swarmed with federal employment cases last week. At least seven federal employment suits were initiated against Fortune 500 insurance companies including Allstate, UnitedHealth and Centene; most of the suits allege discrimination on the basis of race, age and disability, while UnitedHealth was hit with a wage-and-hour class action over alleged violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act and New Mexico Minimum Wage Act. Last week's volume was more than triple the usual weekly average.

Insurance

May 22, 2024, 2:36 PM

