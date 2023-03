Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Ropers, Majeski, Kohn & Bentley on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against State Farm General Insurance to California Northern District Court. The complaint, for property damage and business interruption claims, was filed by Williams & Gumbiner on behalf of 3305-3321 20th St. Rez LLC. The case is 3:23-cv-01093, 3305-3321 20th St. Rez, LLC v. State Farm General Insurance Company.