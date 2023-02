News From Law.com

Ropes & Gray devoted more than 33 years and 16,591.25 hours by 152 timekeepers on a pro bono matter that culminated with then-Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland pardoning a client who served 32 years in prison, including 10 on death row, for crimes he did not commit. The work for John Huffington is the longest-running pro bono matter ever handled by the firm.

Legal Services - Large Law

February 17, 2023, 3:52 PM