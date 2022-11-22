Litigation Surge - Massachusetts | Labor & Employment

Law.com Radar detected a flurry of employment litigation last week in the District of Massachusetts. At least 12 cases were initiated, including several lawsuits that accuse employers of wrongfully denying requests for accommodation or exemption from COVID-19 vaccine requirements. In addition, a trio of cases target ambulance companies for alleged discrimination against a deaf job applicant. The volume of cases this past week was more than double the typical weekly average.

Massachusetts

November 22, 2022, 12:53 PM