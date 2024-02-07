Litigation Trend - Illinois | Copyright | Law.com Radar

Litigation Trend - Illinois | Copyright

Copyright litigation is trending upward in Illinois. At least 83 copyright suits were filed in January, continuing a rising trend which traces back at least one year. In the 12 months preceding the trend period, roughly 19 copyright suits were filed in Illinois per month; that number has shot up to roughly 47 cases per month during the trend period. What's driving the trend? Independent artists who sell their works through online marketplaces like Etsy, Redbubble or their own websites seek to enjoin e-commerce operators from selling counterfeit goods; most of the artists are represented by Keith Vogt Ltd. and JiangIP. Additionally, adult film company Strike 3 Holdings has launched nearly 150 infringement suits in Illinois during the trend period.

Internet & Social Media

February 07, 2024, 12:44 PM

