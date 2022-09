Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Ohio Security Insurance Company, a Liberty Mutual subsidiary, to Colorado District Court. The complaint, which arises from disputed property damage claims resulting from a weather event, was filed by the Roth Group on behalf of 329 Manitou Avenue LLC. The case is 1:22-cv-02356, 329 Manitou Avenue, LLC v. Ohio Security Insurance Company.

Insurance

September 13, 2022, 4:32 PM