Litigation Surge - Patent | Samsung Electronics | Law.com Ra...

Samsung was hit with more patent suits than usual last month in Texas. At least eight patent cases were filed, twice the typical monthly average. Most of the suits pertain to features of smartphones and smartwatches including cameras, wireless charging and health sensors. Also of note, Samsung was hit with claims that contactless payment methods such as 'tapping' infringe a patent owned by Payvox LLC; Payvox is represented by Rabicoff Law and filed identical lawsuits last month against Visa, Mastercard and Block, formerly known as Square.

March 14, 2024, 2:27 PM

