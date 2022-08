Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance, a subsidiary of Chubb, to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, over property damage claims, was filed by Weisser Elazar & Kantor on behalf of 3225 NE 7th St LLC. The case is 0:22-cv-61498, 3225 NE 7th St LLC v. Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Co.

Insurance

August 11, 2022, 1:29 PM