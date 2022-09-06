Litigation Surge - Massachusetts | Patent | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Massachusetts | Patent

Patent litigation skyrocketed in Massachusetts last month. Law.com Radar detected 16 federal cases in August, more than six times the typical monthly average. Headlining the surge is Moderna's lawsuit against Pfizer in connection with mRNA vaccine technology; the suit was allegedly delayed by Moderna 'so as not to distract from efforts to bring the [COVID-19] pandemic to an end as quickly as possible.' Meanwhile, Bell Semiconductor, which inherited IP rights from R&D giant Bell Laboratories, filed a wave of patent litigation against major chipmakers including Nvidia, Skyworks, and Advanced Micro Devices. The suits relate to a method for inserting dummy metal into a semiconductor, a process which has allowed semiconductors to become smaller over the years while maintaining their efficiency.

Technology

September 06, 2022, 4:27 PM