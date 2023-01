Breaking News From Law.com

A group of 32 lawyers and 12 professional staff have relocated from Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith's cybersecurity practice to employment and labor law firm Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete. The group includes 16 partners, two of counsel, three senior counsel and 11 associates, who have been in the process of transitioning since Wednesday.

January 17, 2023, 3:22 PM