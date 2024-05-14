Litigation Surge - Technology | Cisco Systems | Law.com Rada...

Litigation Surge - Technology | Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems was hit with a cluster of federal lawsuits last week. At least three cases were filed, including two patent suits in Texas Eastern District Court; one suit alleges that Cisco's routers infringe a patent owned by SCR Networks, while the other suit contends that Cisco's switch platforms and other network technology infringe five patents owned by Brazos Licensing & Development. The third suit, which seeks disability benefits under ERISA, was brought by the Fields Law Firm in Minnesota District Court.

May 14, 2024, 12:49 PM

