Litigation Trend - Florida | Trademark | Law.com Radar

Litigation Trend - Florida | Trademark

Trademark suits are skyrocketing in Florida. More than 100 federal cases were filed last month, nearly triple the usual monthly average and continuing a trend dating back roughly eight months. During that time, monthly case counts have grown by more than 50 percent. More than half the December suits were brought on behalf of Imiracle Ltd. accusing smoke shops of selling counterfeit 'Elf Bar' vape pens. Imiracle is backed by the Ticktin Law Group - the same firm representing vaping company GS Holistic in a similar litigation campaign. Together, Imiracle and GS Holistic account for 70 percent of Florida trademark suits surfaced by Radar in December.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 03, 2023, 5:26 PM