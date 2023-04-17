Litigation Surge - Gaming & Esports | Alabama | Law.com Rada...

Litigation Surge - Gaming & Esports | Alabama

Law.com Radar detected a cluster of cases in Alabama last week targeting online casino-style gaming. The platform surfaced five federal lawsuits alleging that slots, card games and other 'contests of chance' offered by companies like Zynga, Playtika and Playstudios violate Alabama law. Notably, none of the plaintiffs claim to have lost money gambling, but instead cite a 2020 Kentucky Supreme Court case as authority for bringing 'private attorney general actions.' All five suits were filed by Bedford Rogers & Bowling and Davis & Norris. The defendants are represented by Maynard Nexsen, Duane Morris and Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani.

Gaming & Esports

April 17, 2023, 2:35 PM

