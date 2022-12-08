Litigation Trend - Property & Casualty | Colorado | Law.com ...

Litigation Trend - Property & Casualty | Colorado

Litigation against major property and casualty companies is heating up in Colorado. About 25 cases were initiated against Fortune 500 insurance companies last month in Colorado District Court, continuing an upward trend dating back roughly 11 months. During that time, the monthly average rose by about 35 percent from the prior year. One key driver is the 2020 East Troublesome Fire, which killed two people and destroyed nearly 600 structures from October through November.

December 08, 2022, 1:30 PM