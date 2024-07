Litigation Surge - Texas | Trade Secrets

Trade secrets litigation surged in Texas last week. At least seven federal lawsuits were filed, most of which accuse former employees of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information to either assist them in their new roles with competing businesses or to help them form their own competing companies. Plaintiffs include Caris Life Sciences, MODE Global and Thompson Safety.

Texas

July 08, 2024, 1:24 PM