Teamsters administrator Northwest Administrators launched a flurry of ERISA lawsuits in Washington on Thursday. At least six cases were filed in Washington Western District Court seeking to recover allegedly unpaid trust contributions; defendants include A-1 Hospitality, Mountain West Hydroseeding and Sea-Tac Sweeping Services. Northwest Administrators is represented by Reid Ballew Leahy & Holland.

April 12, 2024, 12:21 PM

