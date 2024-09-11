Litigation Surge - Securities | GoodRx Inc. | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Securities | GoodRx Inc.

GoodRx, the operator of a website and mobile app that tracks prescription drug prices, was hit with a flurry of securities suits last month in California. The company saw three lawsuits in August in California Central District Court centering on the 'Kroger Rx Savings Club,' a subscription service for GoodRx discount codes to purchase prescriptions at Kroger stores. The cases accuse the company of failing to disclose that nearly 25% of GoodRx's revenue from prescription transactions came from Kroger and that a 2022 disruption in Kroger revenue impacted the company by approximately $40 million. The suits are backed by several firms including Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz, Gainey McKenna & Egleston and the Rosen Law Firm.

Health Care

September 11, 2024, 2:42 PM