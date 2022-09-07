Litigation Trend - Bureau of Land Management | Law.com Radar

Litigation Trend - Bureau of Land Management

Suits against the federal Bureau of Land Management are on the rise. At least nine cases were initiated in August, continuing an increasing trend that traces back eight months. The volume of cases in August was nearly triple the typical monthly average. Last month's cases, filed in Alaska, District of Columbia, Oregon, Utah and Wyoming District Courts, concern a plethora of environmental and land use rights claims. Of note, two recent cases President Biden's 2021 designation of certain Utah national monuments. Overall, the average monthly case count so far in 2022 is up more than 30 percent from 2021.

Government

September 07, 2022, 1:53 PM