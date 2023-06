New Suit - Contract

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Friday in Virginia Eastern District Court on behalf of JBM Investments and other plaintiffs. The suit names M.A. Cohen & Co. and Michael Cohen in connection with a profit-sharing dispute. The case is 1:23-cv-00860, 3074 Centreville LLC et al v. M.A. Cohen & Co., Inc. et al.

Real Estate

June 30, 2023, 6:53 PM

Plaintiffs

3074 Centreville LLC

Jbm Investments LLC

Mark Webber

Westway Enterprises LLC

Westway Services Group LLC

Westway Workplace LLC

Plaintiffs

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

defendants

M.A. Cohen & Co., Inc.

Michael Cohen

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract