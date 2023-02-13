Litigation Surge - California | Privacy | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - California | Privacy

Privacy litigation surged in California last week, according to Law.com Radar. Nine federal privacy class actions were brought against companies on Radar's watchlist, about triple the usual weekly average. Most of the suits accuse companies of using 'session replay' software to monitor chat communications and other activity on their websites. Plus, two suits allege that Apple monitors app usage on its devices, while UCSF Medical Center was accused of sharing patients' health information with Meta Platforms through a tracking pixel on the UCSF website and MyChart patient portal. Who's bringing the heat? Lynch Carpenter, Freed Kanner and Pacific Trial Attorneys are among the most active plaintiffs firms.

Internet & Social Media

February 13, 2023, 4:43 PM