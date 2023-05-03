3 Years Later, COVID Moratoriums and Stimulus Sent Debtstopp...

News From Law.com

Debtstoppers, a national consumer bankruptcy firm whose jingles became ubiquitous in markets from Chicago to Atlanta, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware late last month. In a statement to the American Lawyer, managing partner Patrick Semrad said government intervention during the pandemic prompted a downturn in bankruptcy filings. Unable to downsize its real estate footprint to match a shrinking head count, the firm is using bankruptcy to restructure lease obligations.

