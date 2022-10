News From Law.com

Virtual collaboration platforms such as Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Slack and others have swept legal as pandemic-spurred remote work changed the industry over the last two years. Since then, Microsoft Teams and Slack in particular have been the choice tools for most firms. But as companywide communications are moving from email to collaboration platforms, such tools are becoming clearinghouses of data and sensitive information, potentially increasing a company's cyber risk.

October 12, 2022, 5:24 PM