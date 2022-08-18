3 Ways Cloud-Based Data Management Levels the Playing Field ...

News From Law.com

In the middle market, the gap between the haves and the have-nots is growing. Lawyer compensation remains elevated in the wake of an expensive talent war and fewer midsize firms are getting a greater share of corporate legal spend, recent Wolters Kluwer data shows. In other words, if you're not moving forward in this market, you're going backward.But midsize firms can close their resource gap to larger competitors and disrupt their markets on pricing, value, and talent retention and acquisition with the help of cloud-based data management and other data tools, according to recent interviews with firm leaders and data-oriented consultants.

August 18, 2022, 5:45 PM