3 of 10 Dealerships Remain, But a Miami Shareholder Just Pas...

A federal judge in Miami granted class certification against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the ongoing Takata Airbag multidistrict litigation for injuries and death sustained by faulty airbags that have in close to a decade resulted in a recovery of over $1.55 billion. Peter Prieto, a shareholder at Podhurst Orseck in Miami who is the court-appointed lead counsel and class counsel, said on Thursday that the ruling U.S. District Judge Federico Moreno entered is consistent with the law and with a defect in all automobiles having the airbags that are "common and uniform to all members of the class."

Automotive

June 22, 2023, 3:54 PM

