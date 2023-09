News From Law.com

Three new candidates have entered Philadelphia's judicial race, where they're positioned for a clear path to the bench. Attorneys James J. Eisenhower, Rajinderpal Sandher and Elvin Ross III were approved Sept. 15 to run on the November ballot to fill a trio of newly available seats. As post-primary additions to a race with only Democratic candidates, there is no competition standing between them and the judgeships.

Pennsylvania

September 19, 2023, 3:35 PM

