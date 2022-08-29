3 More Eckert Seamans Lawyers Join Whiteford Taylor & Presto...

News From Law.com

After landing Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott's hospitality co-chair earlier this month, Whiteford Taylor & Preston onboarded a trio of Pittsburgh energy litigators from the firm Monday, bringing the total number of lawyers recruited from the Am Law 200 firm to six in the last year. For Baltimore-based Whiteford, the additions of partners Ray Middleman and Amy Roy and counsel Shane Valenzi advance the firm's continued growth in the Pittsburgh market, currently home to 15 of the firm's 190 lawyers

