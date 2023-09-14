3 Major Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Considerations for E-...

News From Law.com

For e-discovery counsel, putting safeguards around data movement should be a priority—but all too often, it's an afterthought. During the "Cybersecurity and Privacy Considerations in E-Discovery" panel at the Future Lawyer Week New York Summit 2023, Denise E. Backhouse, a shareholder and e-discovery counsel at Littler Mendelson, and Javier Fernandez-Samaniego, a partner at Osborne Clarke, discussed how best to mitigate the data risks that many e-discovery professionals face.

September 14, 2023, 4:29 PM

