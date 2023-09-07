3 Lawyers? Ones Enough, Court Rules in Insurers Fight Over A...

News From Law.com

A Texas state district court was found to have erred in denying an insurer's summary judgment motion in an attorney-fees dispute, where plaintiffs alleged more than one attorney was needed to avoid a "potential" conflict of interest. The Ninth District Court of Appeals reversed a ruling of the Montgomery County 457th District Court in a case where a government entity and two elected officials depended on a Directors and Officers policy from Mid-Continent Casualty Co. to provide for their defense when a losing candidate filed suit alleging election irregularities.

Insurance

September 07, 2023, 3:29 PM

nature of claim: /