3 Lawyers Indicted for Alleged Real Estate Scam | Law.com Ra...

News From Law.com

Three New Jersey attorneys were indicted for their alleged roles in defrauding financial institutions in a short-sale fraud scheme, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced. Lawyers Bruce Egert of Tenafly, Nelson Kong of Bethpage, New York, and Seung Han Shin, also known as Aaron Shin, of Old Tappan, along with realtor Francisco Sanchez of Ridgefield Park, were each indicted by a federal grand jury. They face one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and three counts of bank fraud.

Banking & Financial Services

September 25, 2024, 6:37 PM