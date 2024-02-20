3 Lawyers Campaign to Become Judge: Kim Laseter, Shayla Smit...

News From Law.com

In Collin County, 401st District Court Judge George Flint had planned to run for reelection. He launched a campaign website touting his experience but did not file to be on the ballot. As has occurred in some other races, Flint had hoped Proposition 13 would be approved in the November general election and the mandatory retirement age of 75 would rise to 79. Three candidates are now in contention in the Republican primary for what will become an open seat. They are Kim Laseter, Shayla Smith and Joel Petrazio.

February 20, 2024, 11:42 AM

