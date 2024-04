News From Law.com

In January, Douglas Judicial Circuit Chief Judge William "Beau" McClain announced that, rather than seek reelection, he'd retire when his term expired at the end of the year.Now a trio of Douglas County attorneys are vying for McClain's position.Voters will decide between the three in the May 21 general nonpartisan primary election. Get to know each candidate's background here.

