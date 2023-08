News From Law.com

In a guest column for The Am Law Litigation Daily, David Perez, Aaron Ver and Jake Dean of Perkins Coie write that it's best to be a storyteller rather than a box-checker when it comes to establishing or piercing the corporate veil. "Getting a handle on the relative state of affairs between the parent and the subsidiary is not just important as an element of this claim but also key to the story underlying an alter ego claim," they write.

Legal Services - Large Law

August 15, 2023, 7:30 AM

nature of claim: /