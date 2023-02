News From Law.com

The Eleventh Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission needs candidates for the following openings: the vacancy created by the retirement of County Court Judge Luise Krieger-Martin and the vacancy created by the elevation of County Court Judge Javier Enriquez. Additionally, the commission is looking for applicants for the opening in the Miami-Dade County Court created by the retirement of Circuit Court Judge Alan Fine.

Florida

February 21, 2023, 2:27 PM