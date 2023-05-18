3 Former Officers Indicted in Beating of Georgia Jail Detain...

News From Law.com

A grand jury in Georgia has indicted three former sheriff's officers in the beating of a Black jail detainee that was recorded by security cameras. The indictment handed down Wednesday in coastal Camden County charges ex-deputy Ryan Biegel and former jail officers Braxton Massey and Mason Garrick with misdemeanor counts of battery and simple battery as well as a felony count of violating their oath of office. The charges stem from the September beating of Jarrett Hobbs.

Georgia

May 18, 2023, 5:40 PM

nature of claim: /