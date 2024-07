News From Law.com

A boutique law firm in The Woodlands, Texas, secured a defense verdict for an interior designer who was sued by a wealthy couple for $9.5 million on allegations of a breach of an oral contract and fraud. Gladney Darroh, an author, playwright and head of a manpower company for the oil and gas industry, and his wife Deborah Darroh filed suit against Kevin Spearman and Kevin Spearman Design Group Inc.

July 02, 2024, 2:30 PM