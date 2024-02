News From Law.com

The 2023 Texas Legislature created three new district courts for Harris County in order to ease a backlog of felony cases. Governor Greg Abbott appointed three Republicans, all Harris County prosecutors, as judges for the new 486th, 487th and 488th District Courts. The only seat where several Democratic Party candidates are competing is that of the 486th.

