3 Days a Week Versus Wider Flexibility: Pennsylvania Firms D...

Pennsylvania's biggest law firms are split on the best way to approach return to office policies, divided between uniform, three-days-a-week attendance policies and alternative models calling for greater flexibility and trust in attorneys. Of the eight firms who recently provided details to The Legal, five held expectations that attorneys be in office around three days a week, including Duane Morris, Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney, Montgomery McCracken Walker & Rhodes, Ballard Spahr, and Fox Rothschild.

June 01, 2023, 10:30 AM

